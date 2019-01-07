Geely Auto 2018 Sales Reach 1.5 Million Units, Increasing Over 20% From Previous Year Geely Auto 2018 sales reach 1.5 million units, increasing over 20% from previous year

Geely Auto Group (Geely Auto) has reported annual sales of 1,500,838 units in 2018, an increase of 20.3% from the previous year. This year marks the first time that Geely Auto has breached sales of 1.5 million units, maintaining its position as the best-selling Chinese auto brand for passenger cars.

SUV SEDAN BALANCE

In 2018, Geely sold over 857,922 SUVs accounting for 57% of Geely’s total sales showcasing the success of Geely Auto’s entry into the SUV segment and subsequently becoming a leader in the segment. Geely’s best-selling ‘connected and intelligent’ SUV, the Bo Yue reached sales of 255,695 units in 2018 with average monthly sales of over 20,000 units. The popular model has sold over 650,000 units since its launch in March 2016. The Emgrand GS, the first Chinese crossover model reached sales of 157,638 units in 2018, whilst the value focused Vision SUV and Vision X3 SUV reached sales of 113,309 and 116,944 units respectively over the course of 2018. Geely’s first crossover on the all new BMA architecture, the Bin Yue, was launched in October 2018 and sold a combined 23,361 units in its short time on the market.

SEDAN STRENGTH

In the sedan segment, Geely’s flagship Bo Rui GE sedan reached 44,299 units sold, an increase of 4% year over year. The all New Emgrand continues to be the best selling Chinese sedan for the 7th year running with sales reaching 246,933 units through 2018. The value focused Vision sedan sold 143,851 units, continuing its strong growth. The Emgrand GL sold 148,531 units, an increase of 20% in one of China’s most competitive segments. Geely’s first sedan based on the BMA architecture, Bin Rui, sold 33,084 units in the four months it was on the market in 2018.

LYNK & CO

Geely Auto Group’s premium brand, LYNK & CO, had a strong performance in 2018 – the first full year the brand was on the market. LYNK & CO’s sales reached over 10,000 units for 6 straight months, selling over 120,414 units over the course of 2018. LYNK & CO’s first model, the 01, sold 89,405 units in 2018, the 02 joined the LYNK & CO line-up in late 2018 selling 21,751 units to date and in October 2018 the 03 sedan was launched, selling 9,258 units vehicles in the two months it has been on the market.

NEW ENERGY

Geely Auto Group’s full entry into the era of new energy vehicles was kicked off in 2018 with the launch of multiple models including the Emgrand EV450, Bo Rui GE, Emgrand GSe and LYNK & CO 01 PHEV offering electrified solutions. In 2018, Geely’s electrified and pure electric vehicle sales reached 68,549 units.

SOURCE: Geely Auto