Geely appoints CEVA Logistics to bring electric cars to Australia

First Geely EX5s en route to Australian dealers for the upcoming launch

As leading global automotive maker Geely Auto prepared for its official entry into the Australian market, its all-electric EX5 SUVs recently made their way to Aussie shores thanks to the finished vehicle logistics (FVL) solutions provided CEVA Logistics.

CEVA Logistics is a trusted global leader in automotive logistics and supply chain management, including local and interstate car transport to any part of Australia. The announcement reinforces Geely’s commitment to the Australian market.

Geely’s strategic partnership with CEVA Logistics marks a key milestone in the brand’s commitment to delivering a premium service experience to Australian dealers and consumers alike.

The CEVA Logistics partnership helped ensure the Geely EX5 was available in dealerships for customer enquiries and test drives starting March 11. Delivery on EX5 orders will be taking place from March onwards.

Mr. Li Lei, CEO of Geely Auto Australia, says, “We are incredibly excited to be nearing the official launch of Geely Auto in Australia, offering a flexible mobility model that suits the Australian way of life.

The world-class logistics support provided by a leading global partner, CEVA Logistics will be integral to our success here. Their experience in managing complex, multi-regional supply chains make them the ideal freight supplier as we introduce our vehicles to Australian dealer networks and customers.

In line with our vision for entering the Australian market, it was important to select a long-term partner to support our commitment to Australia. CEVA Logistics has presented a forward-thinking attitude to grow with the Geely brand, using their expertise and local knowledge to identify growth opportunities as we bring new models to the market.”

With CEVA Logistics’ optimised functions that focus on direct off wharf delivery, efficient local processing and storage solutions, and a seamless dealer delivery, Geely will ensure speedy and reliable shipments of its vehicles, enhancing stock availability and supporting Australian dealers in meeting customer demand.

Guy Meredith, Managing Director for Pacific (Australia, New Zealand and Fiji), CEVA Logistics, said, “Helping our customers expand into new markets is a special moment. Our FVL solutions allow us to move all types of vehicles, including for Geely Auto to transport their soon-to-be launched vehicles in Australia. With local expertise and nationwide coverage, we are perfectly equipped to meet the needs of Geely’s dealer network. Our team of experts is committed to ensuring seamless delivery operations, helping to connect Geely vehicles with Australian drivers.”

SOURCE: Geely