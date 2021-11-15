Full Watt! With its range of 100% electric vans, PEUGEOT has its eyes on being market leader

The electric revolution for professionals has begun: the PEUGEOT brand is now offering a range of 100% electric vans. PEUGEOT's electric vans retain 100% of the functionality of conventional diesel versions, but generate zero noise, zero vibration, zero emissions and zero odour

The electric revolution for professionals has begun: the PEUGEOT brand is now offering a range of 100% electric vans. PEUGEOT’s electric vans retain 100% of the functionality of conventional diesel versions, but generate zero noise, zero vibration, zero emissions and zero odour. This is enough to radically change the lives of users and their surroundings.

With this complete range of 100% electric vans, one of the very first on the market, PEUGEOT is aiming to be the leader in sales of clean vans in Europe by 2022.

The aim is to offer a new level of peace of mind to professionals and to reduce traditional forms of pollution, at a time when current social trends are calling for more and more commercial vehicles in urban areas.

PEUGEOT will have delivered 4,000 electric utility vehicles in Europe by 2021, and already has an order book of 10,000 vehicles.

To further raise awareness of its electric offer and its benefits among professionals, PEUGEOT will soon be unveiling a new dedicated advertising campaign across the continent, which will be launched in November.

100% electric vehicles: the entire PEUGEOT utility vehicle range has now gone electric, with the arrival this autumn of the e-PARTNER vans and the large electric e-BOXER vans, which join the e-EXPERT vans launched last year and awarded the title of International Van of The Year 2021. The distinctive feature of all PEUGEOT electric vans is that they make no compromise in terms of useful volume or practicality compared with diesel versions, while offering all the advantages of the electric engine: lower running costs, ease of driving, immediate throttle response, high torque, total absence of noise, vibrations, odours and emissions. The specialists gave the title of Van of the Year to the brand new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER in the UK (WhatCar ? Van & Commercial Vehicle of the Year Award, after having awarded the brand’s three vehicles, PARTNER, EXPERT and BOXER, for their practicality in their respective categories.

In addition to these 100% battery-electric vehicles, PEUGEOT will also launch production of its first fuel cell electric van, the e-EXPERT HYDROGEN, before the end of the year. By doing this the brand will be extending its offer to the most advanced electrification technologies.

“We announced and delivered on the commitment of a full 100% electrified utility vehicle range by the end of 2021, which Stellantis is the first to do. Furthermore, to meet other customer needs, we will be offering a “Hydrogen Fuel Cell” on our van in the coming weeks, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation,” emphasises Xavier PEUGEOT, Managing Director of the Stellantis Group’s Commercial Vehicles Business Unit.

In the coming weeks, PEUGEOT will launch a major international communication campaign to celebrate entrepreneurs and craftsmen. They will be featured in a launch film showing them on a happy and peaceful working day, made possible by PEUGEOT’s three zero-emission electric vans: e-PARTNER, e-EXPERT and e-BOXER. The international campaign will bear the new “For the Day Ahead” signature of the Peugeot Professional van range, and will be based on a video https://youtu.be/MZpP0sqolAA, which showcases the logos of PEUGEOT’s electric van users in the city. The campaign will be accompanied by digital, press and poster advertising, and will be launched initially in Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Linda JACKSON, Managing Director of the PEUGEOT brand, said: “PEUGEOT is committed to being the leading player in the change and transformation of the business sector to pure electric. Obviously, the cost of use is a very strong argument for users, but we are also demonstrating that electric commercial vehicles are a pleasure to drive: for their driver, who opens up to a new, soothing driving experience, and for everyone around them, who benefits from a peaceful environment, devoid of both noise and smell”.

The Peugeot range of electric commercial vehicles:

100% Electric PEUGEOT e-PARTNER:

The PEUGEOT PARTNER has been on the market in more than 100 countries since its launch in 1996, with 2,000,000 units already produced, which just goes to underscore its commercial success over the years and the numerous awards it has won, including International Van Of The Year in 2019 for its current generation. The European market leader since its launch in 2018 in the F1 segment (Vans) with steady growth in market share, the PEUGEOT PARTNER is now available with a 100% electric engine.

The new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER features:

a range of up to 275 km according to the WLTP cycle (currently being approved)

2 lengths (Standard and Long)

2 silhouettes: van (up to 3 seats) and extended cab (up to 5 seats)

towing capacity up to 750 kg

a payload of up to 800 kg

a load volume of up to 4.4m³, exactly the same as the petrol version.

Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy platform, the PEUGEOT e-PARTNER comes with a 100% electric engine with a maximum power of 100 kW (136 bhp) and a maximum torque of 260 Nm available from start-up for immediate responsiveness, with no vibration, noise, gear shifting or odour and, of course, absolutely no CO2 emissions.

The PEUGEOT e-EXPERT and e-EXPERT HYDROGEN:

The compact van segment accounts for more than 750,000 vehicles per year in Europe, and the PEUGEOT EXPERT has been increasing its presence in this segment every year since its launch in 2016. Over 195,000 units of this latest generation have already been sold.

Its electric version was voted International Van Of the Year in 2021 – the 6th PEUGEOT vehicle to win this award since its creation in 1992.

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT comes with:

a choice of 2 batteries of 50 and 75 kWh and 2 range levels offering up to 330 km in the WLTP homologation cycle

3 lengths (Compact, Standard and Long)

a towing capacity of 1000 kg and a payload of 1275 kg

a loading volume identical to that of the combustion version (6.6m³).

Like its cousin the PEUGEOT e-PARTNER, the PEUGEOT e-EXPERT is based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy platform, and offers a 100% electric engine with a maximum power of 100 KW (136 hp) and a maximum torque of 260 Nm available from the start.

In addition, PEUGEOT is launching the production of an electric version powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, the PEUGEOT e-EXPERT HYDROGEN. PEUGEOT is one of the very first manufacturers to offer this type of engine in series production. The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT HYDROGEN innovates with its “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system, which consists of:

A fuel cell producing the electricity needed to propel the vehicle thanks to the hydrogen on board the tank system.

A high-voltage lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10.5 kWh that can be recharged from the electricity grid, which also powers the electric engine during certain driving phases.

This new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen also has:

the ability to cover all distances without local CO2 emissions

the ability to fill up with hydrogen in 3 minutes for more than 400 km of range in the WLTP homologation cycle (undergoing approval)

a charging socket for the high-voltage battery

2 lengths available (Standard and Long), with the same charging volume characteristics as the diesel and battery electric versions

Up to 6.1m³ load volume,

Up to 1100 kg payload

Up to 1000 kg of towing capacity

The PEUGEOT e-BOXER:

The large van segment represents more than 550,000 vehicles per year in Europe, and the PEUGEOT Boxer is increasing its market share every year. Building on its commercial success over the generations, with more than 1,250,000 vehicles produced and sold in 110 countries since its launch in 1994, the PEUGEOT BOXER now comes in a 100% electric version.

The new electric PEUGEOT e-BOXER has:

2 levels of range offering up to 340 km in the WLTP homologation cycle (currently undergoing homologation),

2 battery capacities of 37 kWh and 70 kWh,

4 lengths and 3 heights,

a payload of up to 1890 kg (depending on version),

a loading volume identical to that of the combustion version, up to 17 m3.

The new PEUGEOT BOXER Electric offers a 100% electric engine with a maximum power of 90 kW (122 bhp) and a maximum torque of 260 Nm available from start-up for immediate responsiveness, with no vibration, no noise, no gear shifting, no odour, and of course, absolutely no CO2 emissions.

The drivetrain is equipped with an energy recovery system, which acts both when the accelerator pedal is released and when braking. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 110 km/h (and 90 km/h for the 4-ton versions).

The new PEUGEOT e-BOXER combines compact exterior dimensions with maximum loading capacity: the batteries are located under the floor, without any impact on the load volume.

SOURCE: Stellantis