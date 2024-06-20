Frost & Sullivan recognizes TomTom with Global Customer Value Leadership Award

TomTom is recognized for its advanced, multi-source in-vehicle navigation services, ensuring vehicles are safer, more connected, and increasingly autonomous

TomTom, the location technology specialist, has been recognized with the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award by world-renowned business consulting and analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan acknowledged TomTom as a trailblazer in developing location technology and digital mapping solutions. According to their analysts, the ADAS and HD map layers distinguish TomTom’s Orbis Maps in the market and underline its superior value proposition over competitors in automated driving. They provide a border-to-border, highly accurate, and realistic representation of the roadway, including essential details for advanced driving applications.

With TomTom Orbis Maps, users gain access to enhanced base maps with routing datasets and real-time traffic information, providing more precise estimated time of arrival. TomTom’s new maps also simplify on-demand services with detailed street maps and points of interest, identify optimal routes and charging points for electric vehicles, and improve driver safety with predictive mapping for automated vehicles.

“TomTom delivers its technology across various markets, including enterprise, government, automotive, and consumer sectors,” said Manuel Albornoz, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “The company offers superior location-based services that span over 200 countries and territories. This expansive coverage relies on community-driven insights, local expert knowledge, and traditional data sources such as field surveys and satellite imagery. The result is a vibrant, dynamic representation of the world that caters to the needs of over five billion people globally.”

“TomTom’s ability to innovate in speed assist, lane control, and comprehensive high-definition maps enhances driving experience across various vehicle brands,” added Kamalesh Moharangam, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. “Furthermore, TomTom’s scalable solutions respond to the immediate needs of its diverse customer base and anticipate future demand, solidifying its reputation as a leader in delivering customer-centric mapping solutions.”

