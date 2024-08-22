From the highlands to the lowlands: Octopus Energy brings easy EV charging across Scotland

Nearly 2,900 ChargePlace Scotland chargers now accessible through Octopus Energy’s Electroverse app, unlocking EV charging convenience

Scottish electric vehicle (EV) drivers are in for an easy charging experience as ChargePlace Scotland plugs into Octopus Energy’s EV charging platform.

The Octopus Electroverse pioneering ‘one card, one app’ model drastically simplifies public charging for EV drivers, eliminating the need to download multiple apps. The disruptor is Britain’s largest charging platform, nearly tripling customers in the past year.

Octopus Electroverse users can now power up at ChargePlace Scotland’s nearly 2,900 chargers across the scenic highlands to bustling urban centres.

App features like its map, route-planner and in-car support with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mean electric car drivers can make their summer road trips with ease.

It comes as Scotland is a trailblazer in the EV revolution, boasting the highest concentration of EV chargers per 100,000 people outside of Greater London. Through this deal, drivers now get one tap access to the majority of chargers in Scotland.

ChargePlace Scotland is Scotland’s national charging network, funded by the Scottish Government. It led the charge in building EV infrastructure, growing nearly 50-fold in under a decade.

In addition, through partnering with Evolt Charging powered by SWARCO Smart Charging – who provide the back-office services for ChargePlace Scotland under contract to Transport Scotland – 800+ Evolt chargers across the UK are also now connected to Electroverse.

They join 950 charge point brands available for drivers to use in over 40 countries on Electroverse, giving customers access to over 800,000 chargers around Europe.

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “We’re thrilled to bring ChargePlace Scotland on board, supercharging our mission to simplify public electric car charging. Drivers can now seamlessly access thousands of Scottish chargers at just one tap. ChargePlace Scotland has been a trailblazer in building out EV infrastructure – and together, we’re driving towards a better future for EV drivers.”

Stephen Trayner, Customer Service Director at ChargePlace Scotland/Evolt, said “This partnership with Octopus is another great step forward for ChargePlace Scotland and driver choice. It demonstrates Transport Scotland and Evolt Charging’s commitment to cooperation that delivers a just transition, confidence in EVs, and furthers operation of Scotland’s network. Ease of access is crucial to Scotland and the UK’s EV growth – and this makes John O’Groats to Lands End an even simpler EV reality.”

This is the next step in Octopus Energy Group’s plans to rapidly accelerate the adoption of clean transport. Its Octopus Electric Vehicles division is now the UK’s largest EV-only leasing business and Octopus is a pioneer in smart tariffs for EVs.

Its popular ‘Intelligent Octopus Go’ tariff uses the company’s tech platform Kraken to charge EVs when the grid’s greenest and cheapest. This year, the company also launched the UK’s first mass market vehicle-to-grid tariff – Octopus Power Pack – enabling free home charging.

SOURCE: Octopus Energy