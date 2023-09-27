Freudenberg e-Power Systems launches the new XRANGETM battery pack for buses and trucks

Freudenberg e-Power Systems (FEPS) introduces its new battery pack XRANGETM for the electrification of trucks and buse

Freudenberg e-Power Systems (FEPS) introduces its new battery pack XRANGETM for the electrification of trucks and buses at this year’s Busworld Europe in Brussels and APTA tradeshow in Orlando, Florida. With this new battery system, FEPS strengthens its positioning as one of the world’s leading suppliers of emission-neutral energy solutions for heavy-duty applications. The company will produce the new pack in their gigafactory production line in the U.S.

The launch of the new XRANGETM battery pack is an important milestone for FEPS on its mission to which allow end users to lower their emissions and gain independence from fossil fuels. The battery pack is designed to power a variety of heavy-duty vehicles, ranging from school and long-haul transit buses, medium-duty trucks, mining to construction applications. Long-term performance and robustness are key characteristics making XRANGETM withstand the rough conditions of the above-mentioned use-cases. The design follows an easy to integrate solution allowing a versatile installation respecting the vehicle architecture. XRANGE comes in a fully integrated enclosure reducing the correlated work needed for the vehicle connection.

“The properties of our XRANGETM battery pack make them particularly suitable for use in commercial vehicles. In a commercial vehicle, for example, the battery has to withstand a much higher energy throughput, which can be up to 11 times that of a passenger car. We are offering our customers in the truck and bus sector fully engineered energy storage solutions including intelligent battery management systems, cooling, telematics, and all other relevant elements”, explains Lisa McKenzie, President & General Manager for the Battery Power Systems Unit at FEPS.

The new battery pack will be unveiled to the public during this year’s Busworld Europe and APTA tradeshows in October. FEPS will produce the pack in a state-of the art factory with a scalable capacity up to 6GWh. XRANGE’s design is a purpose fit engineering of the battery packs, telematic system, and software towards customer applications in heavy duty. With well over 60 million miles driven, Freudenberg’s battery systems are among the leading solutions on the market.

By the beginning of 2023, FEPS signed a long-term supply contract with LG Energy Systems for the supply of lithium-ion battery cells. XRANGETM combines these lithium-ion battery cells with FEPS’ widely proven battery management system, thermal management, and enhanced safety features, making it a state-of-the-art battery solution for heavy-duty.

“Freudenberg looks back on over 10 years of experience in the development and establishment of alternative energy systems. Our battery solutions have enabled our customers to become emission-free and have proven their reliability over years of demanding every-day use. With XRANGE, we not only present market-leading performance and superior battery management software, but also demonstrate our simulation experience, electrochemistry expertise, extensive test capacities and stability in a highly innovative environment”, concludes Dr. Max Kley, CEO of Freudenberg e-Power Systems.

The new XRANGETM product underscores the strategic importance and growth potential that Freudenberg sees in its e-mobility solutions. Its competence and innovative strength in both battery and fuel cell technologies distinguish Freudenberg e-Power Systems as a pioneer of electromobility in the heavy-duty sector.

SOURCE: Freudenberg