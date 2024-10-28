Free2move Charge Go: Revolutionizing EV public charging in just 3 clicks

Charge effortlessly on-the-go: access guaranteed to over 800,000 charging points and best in class coverage across 29 European countries

Free2move Charge, Stellantis 360-degree ecosystem designed to deliver seamless charging and energy management solutions introduces Free2move Charge Go, the second of the three strategic pillars: Free2move Charge Home, Free2move Charge Go and Free2move Charge Business. Designed to ensure that customers can easily access the most extensive and reliable public charging network across Europe, Free2move Charge Go makes EV charging electric easier and more efficient than ever.

Free2move Charge promise is to make it “easy to Always Be Charged” by simplifying the EV charging experience with end-to-end customer centric approach, providing tailored solutions for drivers at home, at the workplace, and on the go. Powered by tech partner Free2move eSolutions, the ecosystem delivers seamless hardware, software, installation, and complete service integration.

Free2move Charge Go is design-to-customer solution, providing a simple and accessible public charging experience ensuring that drivers can access charging points, initiate charging, and manage payments with just three clicks. It offers best-in-class service through four key pillars:

Coverage: Free2move Charge Go provides access to over 800,000 charging points across 29 European countries, covering 96% of the public charging points market. The charging network is accessible through the Free2move Charge App and includes AC (up to 22 kW) and DC fast-charging stations (50 kW-350 kW). Whether in urban centers or rural areas, drivers can confidently find a charging station at their location. Charging App: The Free2move Charge App, available for free download in Google Play and Apple Store, enables users to locate charging stations, view real-time charging point status, check power capacity, and monitor and pay for charging sessions. The app’s intuitive design ensures drivers can charge their vehicles in just three simple clicks—select charging point, choose the connector, and start charging. Charging Pass: Equipped with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology, the Charging Pass card allows users to immediately start a charging session by simply swiping the pass at the charging station, making charging effortless, especially when roaming is weak or cell phone battery low. Flexible Subscriptions: Drivers have the flexibility to choose to pay as they charge or to choose a subscription that fits their charging habits.

The Pay as you move Beginner plan allows for no upfront commitment , charging a session fee of €0.90 plus the cost of electricity.

plan allows for , charging a session fee of plus the cost of electricity. The Pay as you move Advanced plan, for more frequent users, is ideal for those charging more than five times a month, priced at €4.99 per month plus the cost of electricity (no charging session fee).

The Free2move Charge App is topped up with user-friendly features that enhance the overall public charging experience:

Interactive map : A user-friendly map helps drivers locate charging stations. Each station lists the number of available connectors, real-time status, power output, and any additional details. Stations can also be filtered by proximity, and drivers can create a “Favorites” list for their preferred locations.

: A helps drivers locate charging stations. Each station lists the number of available connectors, real-time status, power output, and any additional details. Stations can also be filtered by proximity, and drivers can create a list for their preferred locations. Transparent pricing : A clear pricing summary is available before each charging session, providing a breakdown of session fees and any additional costs or discounts by our preferred partners.

: A is available before each charging session, providing a breakdown of session fees and any additional costs or discounts by our preferred partners. Session’s history : Drivers can review their charging sessions via the App’s Sessions history , making it easy to track usage and payments.

: Drivers can review their charging sessions via the App’s , making it easy to track usage and payments. My Vehicles: In the My Vehicles section, drivers can add vehicle details, including connector preferences and charging capacity, to ensure the App suggests the best-matching charging stations to their specific needs.

The Free2move Charge App is available to all customers of Stellantis Brands: Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat/Abarth, Jeep®, Lancia, Leapmotor, Opel, Peugeot, Pro One.

Mathilde Lheureux, CEO of Free2move Charge, said, “With the launch of Free2move Charge Go, we are empowering EV drivers to travel freely across Europe, with peace of mind experience. By giving our customers access to an extensive charging network, combined with intuitive tools that simplify their experience, we are removing the key hurdles to adopting electric mobility. Free2move Charge Go marks a significant step forward in our mission to make EV charging seamless, accessible, and tailored to the individual needs of every driver.”

In alignment with Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Free2move Charge is playing a pivotal role in accelerating the transition to electric mobility and supporting Stellantis’ ambitious goal of reaching a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. By expanding charging infrastructure and delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions like Free2move Charge Go, Free2move Charge is actively removing key barriers to electric vehicle adoption, ensuring that customers can enjoy the freedom of electric driving without compromise.

SOURCE: Stellantis