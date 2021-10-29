Ford Transit Custom rated Gold by Euro NCAP for its advanced driver assistance systems

Ford Transit Custom has received a Gold award from independent vehicle safety authority Euro NCAP in recognition of its advanced driver assistance technologies

The Ford Transit Custom – Europe’s top selling van in the 1‑tonne segment 1 – has received a top-rated Gold award in an evaluation of its advanced driver assistance systems by independent vehicle safety authority Euro NCAP.

The new award makes Ford the only van manufacturer with Gold-rated vans in both the 1‑tonne and 2-tonne segments after the larger Ford Transit received Gold status last year. Ford is now also the only manufacturer with more than one Gold-rated van in its line-up, with the Transit receiving the highest score of any vehicle tested.

“Driver safety is a top priority for us and for our customers, so we design our vans to help every business protect their staff and help prevent accidents on the road,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “I’m delighted to see Euro NCAP’s recognition of Ford’s leadership in van safety as we take every opportunity to add value to our customers’ businesses.”

Transit Custom’s Gold rating results from an elevated safety specification, including standardisation of Seat Belt Reminder 2 technology earlier this year.

Other enhancements coming to the Transit Custom from early 2022 include a new Digital Rear View Mirror, 2 which offers twice the field of view of a conventional rear-view mirror to help drivers of panel van, double-cab-in-van and shuttle bus models where rearward visibility is often obscured. Panel van customers can also now benefit from LED‑lit airline roof tracks for easier cargo restraint, and a practical double load floor option with underfloor drawers to fit short- and long-wheelbase vehicles. A stylish new Grey Matter paint finish joins the colour palette.

Ford is also introducing a new 150 PS variant of its proven 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine 3 for Transit Custom kombi, Tourneo Custom and Transit Nugget models. The new engine is available with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox and can also be specified with Ford’s 48-volt mild hybrid system to reduce urban fuel consumption by up to 5.9 per cent. 3

Together, the Transit Custom van and Tourneo Custom people mover sister model are the best‑selling Ford vehicle in Europe this year, with 117,014 registrations in the first nine months of 2021. 1

1 Ford reports Ford of Europe reports sales for its 20 European traditional markets: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland

2 Driver-assist features are supplemental to and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

3 The declared WLTP fuel/energy consumptions, CO2-emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers.

Ford Transit Custom Trend 320 150 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue Hybrid six-speed manual homologated fuel efficiency from 7.2 l/100 km and homologated CO2 emissions from 188 g/km WLTP.

Ford Tourneo Custom Trend 320 150 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue Hybrid six-speed manual homologated fuel efficiency from 7.5 l/100 km and homologated CO2 emissions from 195 g/km WLTP.

Transit Custom Nugget 150 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue six-speed manual homologated fuel efficiency from 7.3 l/100 km and homologated CO2 emissions from 192 g/km WLTP.

SOURCE: Ford