Ford to discuss results for third quarter 2020 with Credit Suisse

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the third-quarter operating environment and the company’s financial results, which will be released on Oct. 28, during a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse autos analyst Dan Levy on Monday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The call will feature:
- John Lawler, chief financial officer
- Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas and International Markets Group
- Marion Harris, president and chief executive officer, Ford Motor Credit Company
- Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations
Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance here. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.
SOURCE: Ford