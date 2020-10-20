Ford to discuss results for third quarter 2020 with Credit Suisse

   October 20, 2020

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the third-quarter operating environment and the company’s financial results, which will be released on Oct. 28, during a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse autos analyst Dan Levy on Monday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The call will feature:

  • John Lawler, chief financial officer
  • Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas and International Markets Group
  • Marion Harris, president and chief executive officer, Ford Motor Credit Company
  • Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations

Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance here. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

SOURCE: Ford<

