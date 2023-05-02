Ford re-opens orders for Mustang Mach-E with higher EPA est. range, BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free tech, lower pricing

Ford Mustang® Mach-E® ramps up production to help reduce customer wait times and to take advantage of lower costs to reduce prices across the board

Ford is re-opening its order banks for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E on Wednesday as completed plant upgrades support production ramp in the second half of 2023, with feature improvements on the way – including increased range for standard range battery models to a targeted EPA-estimated range of 250 miles for RWD and 226 miles for eAWD.

The production increase for Mustang Mach-E in the second half of this year is part of Ford’s plan to scale electric vehicles and make them more accessible and affordable for customers.

Ford also offers EV customers a full-size truck with the F-150 Lightning and the E-Transit van.

“We continue to find ways to improve the value of the Mustang Mach-E. Upgraded BlueCruise rolling out for new and existing Mustang Mach-E owners, increased range and faster DC charging times on standard range models show how we are relentlessly improving our products for our customers.” -Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e

All standard range models will now be powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. This change allows the eAWD configuration to gain an additional 45 horsepower and improves the targeted EPA range estimates for standard range RWD and eAWD configurations. In addition to increased range and power, standard range models can now charge to 100% more frequently via AC home charging. When on the road, DC fast charging to 80 percent battery capacity from 10 percent is 33 minutes, a 5-minute reduction when compared to previous standard range models † †.

BlueCruise, which enables hands-free driving on highways, now will be available with the choice to experience the technology with a complimentary 90-day trial since all Mustang Mach-E SUVs will be built with the necessary hardware for the capability. This provides customers the opportunity to try it during the initial months of vehicle ownership and subsequently activate it through a subscription at the time of their choosing. Customers can still include a 3-year subscription as part of the vehicle purchase, if they prefer.

Ford has built an in-house team dedicated to constantly improve BlueCruise – adding features and enhancing performance with a more natural driving feel. The new features of BlueCruise 1.2 include hands-free lane changes when requested by the driver tapping the turn signal. In-Lane Repositioning ability helps keep the vehicle in its lane while subtly shifting position away from vehicles in adjacent lanes – especially helpful when next to bigger vehicles such as semis.

BlueCruise is now equipped on 199,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles in North America and customers have accumulated more than 70 million hands-free miles driven with the technology. Consumer Reports named BlueCruise its top-rated Active Driving Assistance System.

SOURCE: Ford