Ford: Our self-driving business in Austin, one year later

We stood in Austin one year ago with optimism for the journey ahead — launching a self-driving service that can be a part of the city’s mobility ecosystem. Since then, we have been tackling the complex challenge of building a self-driving service, bringing together all of the intricate pieces to make it a reality. Although 2020 has been a challenging year, we’ve continued to build our business locally and we look forward to advancing our mission in the year to come.

One year of building our business in Austin: In the first year since our launch announcement in Austin, we have made significant strides.

Click here to read the full post on Medium.

SOURCE: Ford