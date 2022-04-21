Ford named industry leader for environmental performance in 2022

As the world commemorates Earth Day this week, the need for ambitious climate action has become increasingly urgent

As the world commemorates Earth Day this week, the need for ambitious climate action has become increasingly urgent. Ford is proud to be recognized as the automotive industry leader for environmental performance in the 2022 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies.

“At Ford, our goal is to create a positive impact on people and the planet. Because the future of this company centers on a purpose bigger than building vehicles,” said Mary Wroten, director of global sustainability and ESG at Ford Motor Company. “That’s why we’re investing more than $50 billion in electric vehicles by 2026, and accelerating our progress to carbon neutrality no later than 2050. We’re focused on lowering our carbon footprint, investing in renewable energy and pushing the boundaries of innovation and technologies needed for the future.”

SOURCE: Ford