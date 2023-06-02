Ford Motor Company recalls certain 2015-2019 model year Lincoln MKC for potential under hood fire concern

Ford Motor Company is advising customers of certain 2015-2019 model year Lincoln MKC vehicles to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures while the company supplies Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers with parts and repair instructions to resolve the issue

On these vehicles, the location of the battery monitor sensor may make the sensor susceptible to damage when the battery or related electrical components are serviced. In the event of battery monitor sensor housing damage, an electrical short may develop in the sensor’s printed circuit board. If this happens, a lack of fusing in the sensor power circuit may cause the surrounding materials to overheat.

Affected vehicles will have an in-line fuse added to the battery monitor sensor power circuit to prevent electrical current load, due to shorting, from overheating surrounding material.

Ford is aware of 19 potentially related reports of under hood fire, including some reports when the vehicle was parked and off. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this recall and is not aware of any accidents or physical injuries related to this issue.

Customers unable to park their vehicle outside should contact a local retailer or Ford’s Customer Service Center at 1-833-807-3673 for additional assistance.

This recall affects 142,522 vehicles in the United States and United States Federal Territories. Customers can determine if their vehicle is included in this recall by entering the vehicle’s identification number (VIN) here.

SOURCE: Ford