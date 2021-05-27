Ford Motor Company issues safety recall

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2013-21 Ford Transit Connect vehicles with 2.5-liter engine and 6F35 transmission

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2013-21 Ford Transit Connect vehicles with 2.5-liter engine and 6F35 transmission.

In affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach. A damaged or missing bushing could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position. This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the vehicle off, and exit the vehicle with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime indicating the vehicle is not secured in park.

This action affects 192,080 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 12,629 in Canada.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Dealers will replace the under-hood shifter bushing and add a protective cap over the shifter cable bushing. Customer notifications will begin the week of June 28. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S24.

SOURCE: Ford