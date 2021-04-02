Ford Motor Company issues safety compliance recall

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety compliance recall related to the rearview camera on select 2020-21 Lincoln Aviator vehicles. The image processing module may be intermittently unable to provide a video feed to the display screen. This could result in a loss of the rearview camera image when the vehicle is in reverse. Affected rearview cameras do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and require corrective action by the manufacturer.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 34,975 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 3,053 in Canada and 379 in Mexico. Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Oct. 19, 2018, to Dec. 7, 2020.

Official notification to dealers will begin May 14, with customer notifications to start May 19. Dealers will update the image processing module software. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21C09.

SOURCE: Ford