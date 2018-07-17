Ford launches new retail site with next

Ford has launched a new retail experience in the refurbished flagship Next store at Arndale shopping centre, Manchester. The new store, the first of its kind, provides an alternative environment for consumers to browse, finance and order vehicles directly from Ford Motor Company, outside of the traditional dealer network.

The new FordStore opens with five vehicles on display, including the Ford Mustang and all-new Ford Fiesta ST, and offers customers a relaxed environment to explore the Ford range and find the car of their choice together with finance options. Fully interactive displays instantly visualise the colour, trim and specification of a chosen vehicle. The store also offers mobile phone charging stations and free Wi-Fi.

Ford ‘hosts’ are on hand to guide customers, assisting with test-drive bookings, vehicle configurations and support with test-drive bookings via the newly launched online sales service. Customers can complete their order in-store or anywhere they have online access.

Available nationwide, and developed with specialist supplier Rockar, Ford’s online sales website allows customers to specify, finance and order a new vehicle for delivery via participating dealers or the customer’s home, as well as trade in their current vehicle. All online offers include Ford’s competitive warranty and roadside assistance terms.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman and managing director, said: “Ford recognises a growing appetite to browse for cars in other retail environments and online. We are excited to be able respond, through the partnership with Next, to the changing way consumers want to shop and interact with our brand.”

He added: “We have the most extensive dealership network, which will remain to serve the many consumers wanting to visit a dealer and for specialist retail, van and service assistance.”

The Arndale centre has over 42 million visitors every year, with travel connections including the Manchester Metrolink, Manchester Piccadilly rail station with lines into London, and NCP car parks. The Ford store is accessible on the lower level of the Next store with direct access from Corporation Street and Withy Grove.

