Ford highlights Freedom of Choice vehicle lineup in new campaign

A new brand campaign showcases Ford and its unique Freedom of Choice vehicle lineup

Your vehicle, your choice.

A new brand campaign showcases Ford and its unique Freedom of Choice vehicle lineup, which offers customers a range of gas, hybrid, and electric products to suit almost every customer’s need – from work to adventure to family activities and beyond.

The U.S. campaign, running across all media platforms, adds a new F-150-focused spot called “Get Things Done” starting April 12. It highlights the new 2024 F-150, which has gas and PowerBoost Hybrid models in addition to the electric F-150 Lightning. It is one of three spots that shows off nine Ford models. “Starting Line” previously debuted the Men’s Final Four games on CBS, and “Power to Do” launches during the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

“Even more important than the power our customers choose, is what they choose to do with that power,” said Lisa Materazzo, Ford global chief marketing officer. “Whether that’s off-roading in the desert, exploring the city, taking the whole basketball team to a tournament, hauling camping or work equipment, we have a full range of capable, fun to drive vehicles built to fuel passions and get jobs done.”

In tandem with these spots, Ford has redesigned the Ford.com shopping experience, simplifying the process for customers to find their perfect vehicle and powertrain combination.

For full-size truck customers, Ford offers customers a choice offered nowhere else: a gas, hybrid and electric F-150. For urban customers who want the benefits of a truck in a smaller size, there is the Ford Maverick and Maverick Hybrid. Every Ford truck offers an off-road variant, whether a Tremor off-road package or high-performance Raptor version. For commercial customers, Ford Pro offers a lineup of vehicles that have diesel powertrains, too.

Mustang comes with several powertrain options: an EcoBoost or V-8 in the traditional coupe, or an electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

Choice applies inside the vehicle, too. Several models offer available Ford BlueCruise, a top-rated hands-free highway driving system. The 2025 Ford Explorer is first with the new Ford Digital Experience that enables drivers to access their favorite apps and services – from gaming to web browsing to watching videos while parked – from Google and Amazon, as well as with Apple CarPlay powered by iPhone and Android Auto through other compatible devices.

SOURCE: Ford