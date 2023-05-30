Ford expands Mobile Service capacity with Escape vehicles to offer customers more convenient options

An estimated 1,000 Escape vehicles will enter Ford Mobile Service fleet nationwide by year end

With increased demand for remote services, Ford today announced it’s expanding its Mobile Service program to now include Escape SUVs, allowing customers at its smaller-volume dealers more convenient options for vehicle service.

Ford is targeting to have nearly 1,000 Escape SUVs to be used as Mobile Service vehicles by year’s end, giving smaller-volume dealers a more affordable way to deliver Mobile Service and larger dealers a way to supplement their existing fleets. The Escape also frees up service bays at dealerships and gives customers more convenient choices on how and where they want vehicle service.

Customer use of Ford remote services has increased 45 percent since Q4 of 2022.

“Adding the Escape to the mobile maintenance fleet now gives our smaller-volume dealers the ability to provide this convenient service to more customers,” said Todd Rabourn, North America Regional CX Director, Experience Implementation. “These Escape vehicles are hitting the road to provide everything from software updates to light repairs, plus offering the ability to accelerate how we resolve current recalls.”

Participation in Ford’s Mobile Service program is voluntary, and once enrolled, dealers can utilize a 22/23MY Escape they have in stock or order a unit. Exterior colors of Oxford White, Star White & Iconic Silver along with a specialized wrap will indicate that the vehicle is a Mobile Service unit. All vehicles in the program must have embedded Wi-Fi or have means for internet access.

Each Escape operating as a Mobile Service vehicle will be upfitted with a jumper cable charger, inverter and harness, and tools provided by the dealer.

“We already have one mobile service van in operation, and it’s on the road constantly, doing light repairs and recall work,” said Carm Scarpace, dealer partner, Westfield Ford. “Adding an Escape to our fleet is really helping us serve customers faster and more efficiently on their terms.”

Scarpace shared that providing mobile service has created a new culture within the dealership in how they approach customer experience. Their Escape mobile service unit is currently helping to resolve up to 10 recalls a day for customers.

Participating Ford dealers offer complimentary remote service including Pickup & Delivery and mobile service to customers.

SOURCE: Ford