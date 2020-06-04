Ford CEO Jim Hackett and COO Jim Farley to address Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Auto Industry Conference

Ford President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett and Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will speak at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Auto Industry Conference on Wednesday, June 10.

The Ford leaders will address value creation and business priorities, including Ford’s global business redesign, product launches and portfolio refresh, acceleration of Ford’s commercial vehicles business, and growth through strategic alliances.

The presentation will begin at 8 a.m. EDT and include a question-and-answer session. Conference and webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

SOURCE: Ford