Ford and Disney gear up to reveal all-new Ford Bronco family, across ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu

Ford Motor Company will reveal the all-new Ford Bronco 4×4 family on Monday, July 13 across Disney’s Media Networks – marking the first-ever, prime-time product reveal roadblock across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties, including ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu.

“Ford Bronco is an icon that has captured people’s imaginations and inspired them to explore the most remote corners of America and the world since the 1960s,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “As a new era for Bronco begins, we’re proud to tap the strengths of epic adventurers like Jimmy Chin and Disney storytellers to help bring Bronco to life and inspire millions of people to get out into the wild.”

Ford initially planned to reveal its all-new Bronco 4×4 SUV lineup in June at the revamped, outdoor-inspired North American International Auto Show in Detroit. After the coronavirus pandemic prompted auto show organizers to cancel the show for 2020, the Ford team reconceived the reveal strategy, aiming to pull in an even broader audience for its hotly anticipated Bronco debut.

The Bronco reveal marks the first time Disney CreativeWorks, Disney’s award-winning creative agency, is deploying custom branded content, across multiple networks during prime time on ABC, ESPN and National Geographic. Each film will air on the respective networks on Monday, July 13, during the first commercial break in the 8:00 p.m. ET hour. All three films will be available to viewers on Hulu starting Tuesday, July 14.

“At Disney, we take pride in creating culture and leveraging our unrivaled portfolio of brands to authentically and creatively tell stories during meaningful moments,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales. “With Ford, we’re reimagining what a product reveal can look like by drawing upon our best-in-class sports, entertainment and streaming brands to bring the new Bronco family to life in a way that honors its heritage and gives viewers an unforgettable experience.”

Here’s how each network’s custom film will reveal the all-new Bronco family:

ABC Bronco will be featured in a 3-minute film starring country music singer Kip Moore during “CMA Best of Fest,” the Country Music Association’s three-hour concert experience, airing Monday, July 13 (8:00–11:00 p.m. ET).

ESPN Film featuring a different Bronco model and professional climber Brooke Raboutou will air during “SportsCenter.”



National Geographic Academy Award-winning director and acclaimed cinematographer, photographer and professional climber Jimmy Chin will spotlight another Bronco during “National Parks: Yosemite.” Additionally, Chin will judge a hashtag challenge contest and appear in an Instagram Story featuring the Bronco on NatGeo’s Instagram account.

Hulu On Tuesday, July 14, all three custom films will be available on demand on Hulu. The films will be available to viewers through interactive ad formats, and within a curated collection of outdoor and survival-themed content aligned with the Bronco lifestyle.

Ford Channels In addition to the films created for ABC, ESPN and National Geographic, Ford also will share additional special content with fans on its YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on July 13 – including additional details on the performance strengths of each new Bronco model.



Fans can reserve their Bronco model for $100 each, starting Monday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET at ford.com.

Until the July 13 reveal, Ford Bronco fans can follow Bronco’s latest news and the countdown to reveal with @FordBronco on Instagram.

SOURCE: Ford