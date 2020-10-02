Ford Active range a hit with customers craving adventure: new EcoSport active SUV on the way

Demand for vehicles that help customers get the most from their time outdoors is fuelling the success of Ford’s Active range of outdoor adventure models.

Ford has sold more than 55,000 Fiesta Active cars – the first of the Active variants to be introduced – since it launched in 2018. Approximately one in five Focus models sold in the first half of this year was an Active model, and the company has also recently expanded the Active range to include Transit Custom, Transit Connect, Tourneo Custom and Tourneo Connect variants.

According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of the European Outdoor Group (EOG), 70 per cent of respondents across Europe said that they are specifically looking forward to participating in outdoor activities and 86 per cent stated that outdoor activities are essential for people’s wellbeing. More than half said they have missed outdoor pursuits more than anything else while restrictions on movement have been in place this summer.1

In addition to bold and rugged styling, Ford’s Active models are designed to deliver greater capability and flexibility to support activities off the beaten track with chassis enhancements from bespoke suspension and steering components to traction-enhancing limited-slip differential technologies.

Ford today announced a new Active version of the Ford EcoSport compact SUV will be introduced on November 6.

Featuring unique exterior and interior styling alongside increased ride height and additional body protection for greater rough road capability, EcoSport Active will help adventure-loving customers get the most from their active lifestyles.

“Customers tell us they love how EcoSport’s bold styling, practical interior and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service. Ford of Europe. “The EcoSport Active will be a new addition to the Active series that offers extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level.”

Simplifying the customer experience

Ford also is rolling out a new series strategy by the end of this year, designed to offer customers better value, more equipment and a streamlined, stress-free purchase experience.

Models will be available in a choice of three main series; ST-Line for buyers seeking sporty style inspired by Ford Performance, Titanium for those wanting luxury and high-level comfort, and Active for customers seeking maximum versatility and adventure. For select models including Fiesta and Focus, higher specification X series and Vignale variants will also be available.

Convenient equipment packs will group the most commonly-chosen options together – increasing value for money and making it easier for customers to get the right equipment to suit their needs. Customers can still choose from a range of individual options to create the perfect Ford for them.

“We design our vehicles to be smart, rewarding and easy to use and our customers deserve a purchase process that’s just the same. Our new customer journey will make choosing the right Ford for you simpler and faster, and will offer better value,” de Waard said.

1 http://aceseurope.eu/new-research-reveals-greater-public-appetite-for-outdoor-activities-after-covid/

Fiesta Active 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid fuel efficiency from 4.0 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions from 92 g/km NEDC (5.2 l/100 km, 119 g/km WLTP)

Focus Active 1.5-litre EcoBlue fuel efficiency from 3.6 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions from 96 g/km NEDC (4.4 l/100 km, 114 g/km WLTP)

Tourneo Custom Active fuel efficiency from 5.5 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions from 145 g/km NEDC (7.7 l/100 km, 204 g/km WLTP)

Transit Custom Active fuel efficiency from 5.6 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions from 146 g/km NEDC (7.1 l/100 km, 203 g/km WLTP

EcoSport Active, Transit Connect Active and Tourneo Connect Active homologated fuel efficiency and CO 2 data will be published closer to on-sale date

The declared fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 -emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. Light Duty Vehicle type-approved using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) will have fuel/energy consumption and CO 2 -emission information for New European Drive Cycle (NEDC) and WLTP. WLTP will fully replace the NEDC latest by the end of the year 2020. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers. During NEDC phase-out, WLTP fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions are being correlated back to NEDC. There will be some variance to the previous fuel economy and emissions as some elements of the tests have altered, so the same car might have different fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

SOURCE: Ford