Fitch Ratings confirms Iveco Group Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook

Iveco Group N.V. announces that on 22nd November 2024 Fitch Ratings confirmed Iveco Group a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB-’. The outlook is stable.
SOURCE: Iveco
