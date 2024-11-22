Fitch Ratings confirms Iveco Group Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook

Iveco Group N.V. announces that on 22nd November 2024 Fitch Ratings confirmed Iveco Group a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB-’. The outlook is stable.

SOURCE: Iveco

