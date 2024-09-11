First Solaris articulated hydrogen buses already in the RVK fleet from Cologne

At the beginning of September, the public transport operator Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK) introduced the first articulated Solaris hydrogen buses into city traffic

At the beginning of September, the public transport operator Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK) introduced the first articulated Solaris hydrogen buses into city traffic. The delivered buses are part of an order placed in September last year for 18 of these advanced technological vehicles.

In recent days, eight Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen buses have joined the fleet of Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK) in Cologne which already includes 46 Solaris hydrogen buses operating. This time, they are 18-meter-long articulated buses. The hydrogen fleet of the German carrier RVK is already impressive, and there are still more deliveries to come. Solaris is currently fulfilling an order for 20 additional hydrogen buses, placed in March this year: nine 12-meter and eleven 18-meter buses. Upon completion of all deliveries, RVK will have a fleet of 84 hydrogen-powered Solaris buses, the largest in Europe.

The articulated hydrogen buses delivered to RVK in early September are equipped with a 100 kW fuel cell system. The Urbino 18 hydrogen can be refuelled with over 50 kilograms of gaseous hydrogen, stored in eight tanks located on the roof. The buses feature a modular drive system that eliminates the need for a traditional engine compartment, allowing for increased passenger capacity.

The vehicles from the latest order stand out with the most advanced solutions available in terms of equipment. The buses feature a high-efficiency air conditioning system with heat pump functionality, an advanced monitoring and passenger information system, as well as numerous systems supporting the driver’s work.

Key advantages of hydrogen buses include zero-emission operation, high passenger capacity, long range on a single refuelling, and short refuelling process. These are crucial parameters for operators like RVK, who serve areas connecting rural regions with cities and transport large numbers of commuters to work every day.

RVK has been implementing its hydrogen strategy for years, with Solaris as a proud partner in this transformation. The manufacturer is a leader in introducing hydrogen technology in public transport. Over 40 customers from 10 European countries have signed contracts for over 700 Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses, with nearly 250 already serving passengers in 25 cities across Europe. The company also provides expert support for the after-sales service and maintenance of hydrogen vehicles.

SOURCE: Solaris