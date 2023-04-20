First impression: The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé receives a resounding reception in Europe

Positive feedback: Media coverage confirms the success of the major development steps of the brand at the event, which presented an opportunity for intensive feedback with the European development team

Whether on the coastal road of Cascais, old sections of the Rally Portugal or in the middle of the historic old town of Lisbon: The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has celebrated its dynamic premiere in Europe under the Portuguese sun in recent weeks. The lifestyle model impressed above all with its major development steps.

Based on the MAS platform, Aiways’ second model, the U6 SUV-Coupé, features a completely different design language. With its unmistakable Sharknose front with sharply drawn full-LED main headlights, it not only makes a visual statement but also ensures reduced drag.

In combination with the many aerodynamically functional design elements such as the active air deflectors in the bumper, the front spoiler edges, the recessed side sills, the closed design of the two-tone 20″ lightweight aluminum wheels or the tear-off edge on the tailgate, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé achieves a drag coefficient of 0.248, placing it in the top group in the competitive environment.

Not only aerodynamic efficiency, but also outstanding spaciousness

The new lifestyle model from Aiways also belongs in the top group in terms of space. At exactly 4.80 meters in length, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé not only offers plenty of room to move around in the interior thanks to its long wheelbase of 2,800 millimeters and the completely flat vehicle floor, but also a large trunk. With a volume of up to 1,260 liters, the U6 SUV-Coupé can easily accommodate luggage or bulky sports equipment.

“Outstanding space is always at the top of the specification list for an Aiways,” explains Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways. “We want to make it as easy as possible to get started with electromobility, which is why we focus particularly on the advantages of an all-E platform. Optimal space utilization is just as much a part of this as intelligent engineering when it comes to materials.”

Pioneering lightweight construction and intelligent engineering for maximum efficiency

A major key to high efficiency in handling the drive energy of an electric car is low weight. Thanks to the innovative aluminum-steel composite design – the structure of the vehicle body consists of almost fifty percent lightweight aluminum alloys in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé – the new model marks an absolute best in the segment with a curb weight of just 1,790 kilograms.

Combined with the AI-PT permanent magnet synchronous motor, which was developed in-house and has been significantly improved in terms of energy management, and which now boasts 160 kilowatts of peak power and a maximum torque of 315 Newton meters, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé with its lightweight 63 kWh CATL sandwich battery provides a range of 405 kilometers according to WLTP, which corresponds to a consumption of 16.6 – 15.9 kWh/100km.

Standard heat pump ensures very good consumption values in everyday use

The standard installation of a heat pump at the heart of the heating and air-conditioning system also ensures significantly reduced real consumption in the Aiways U6 SUV Coupé. Compared with a conventionally electrically powered heating system, it saves many times more energy, especially in winter. Together with the maximum DC charging power of 90 kilowatts, which enables a 30-80 percent charge in 30 minutes, the heat pump ensures good long-distance capability even in the cold season.

Like the current model of the Aiways U5 SUV, the U6 SUV-Coupé can be charged at the home wallbox three-phase with up to 11 kilowatts of power.

Reduced interior design and innovative AI-Tech OS user interface

The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé sets new standards in ergonomics and usability with its new “AI Cabin” interior design concept. All-important driving information such as speed, range, HV battery charge status and driver assistance systems are clearly presented on a fully integrated 8.2-inch display behind the steering wheel. The heart of the display concept, however, is the 14.6-inch touchscreen, which is mounted within easy reach near the steering wheel and ensures an optimum overview thanks to its landscape orientation.

The increased computing power of the infotainment system forms the backbone for the completely newly developed “AI-Tech OS” operating software, which impresses with its simple menu navigation despite significantly increased functional depth.

The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé also offers optimized smartphone integration and now seamlessly integrates not only Apple CarPlay but also Android Auto. Also back on board is the deep integration of the PUMP app, which offers optimized EV route guidance with charge stop planning based on real-time consumption values and the current charge level of the high-voltage battery, as well as the current occupancy of DC fast-charging stations along the planned route.

Convincing handling on the roads of Portugal

“The intensive development work has paid off,” says Zeeshan Shaikh, Head of Aiways Technical Center Munich, enthusiastically. “The feedback from the European media representatives here in Lisbon was very positive. In addition to the design and spaciousness, the driving behavior of the U6 SUV-Coupé has been particularly well received. We are proud to be able to set some benchmarks in this class, not only in terms of weight, but also in terms of chassis or efficiency. I’m looking forward to seeing our new model impress customers in Europe following the start of series production in Shangrao.”

SOURCE: Aiways