First hydrogen buses to go to the Czech Republic: a prestigious order for Solaris

The Czech carrier Dopravní podnik města Ústí nad Labem has signed a framework agreement with Solaris Bus & Coach for the delivery of up to 20 hydrogen buses. This is Solaris’s first contract for hydrogen-fuelled buses in the Czech Republic.

The transport carrier in the city of Ústí nad Labem and Solaris Bus & Coach have concluded a framework agreement for the purchase of zero-emission Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. It covers a period of 8 years and during this time the carrier may order up to 20 hydrogen buses. Once the vehicles have been ordered, they are to be delivered within 420 days of the purchase contract being signed. This is the first contract for hydrogen buses in the Czech Republic, however, it is not the first collaboration between the bus maker and the city of Ústí nad Labem. Currently, 44 Solaris buses with different types of propulsion systems are deployed there in public transport.

“Over the years, we have delivered over 1200 vehicles with different drives, i. e. diesel, CNG vehicles and trolleybuses, to the Czech Republic. The latest contract for the delivery of up to 20 hydrogen buses is absolutely groundbreaking. I would like to congratulate the carrier, Dopravní podnik města Ústí nad Labem, on this prestigious investment. Looking at the rate of technological development and growing interest from operators, our company feels reassured every day that it is on the right track in fostering the decarbonisation of public transport”, said Petros Spinaris, Board Member of Solaris for Sales and After Sales.

The Urbino 12 hydrogen bus is the most technologically-advanced vehicle made by the manufacturer. The hydrogen buses in question will be equipped with two 125 kW electric motors each, ultra-modern packs of 70 kW fuel cells and five composite tanks for hydrogen storage with a total capacity of 1560 l. Thanks to the technology applied in them, they will be capable of covering at least 350 km on a single refill. They will also feature a relatively small Solaris High Power traction battery whose role is to support the fuel cell in moments of increased demand for electric power.

In order to enhance passengers’ safety, the vehicles will boast a tyre pressure and temperature monitoring system. Moreover, the Urbino 12 hydrogen buses destined for the city of Ústí nad Labem will feature a passenger counting system, a system for visually impaired passengers, as well as USB charging sockets for each row of seats. They will also be equipped with air conditioning that uses a CO2 heat pump.

The hydrogen revolution is truly under way. At present, Solaris has signed contracts for, and delivered, almost 100 Urbino 12 hydrogen buses to its clients. The company has concluded contracts and framework agreements with carriers from Austria, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Sweden and Italy. This group of countries has now been joined by the Czech Republic.

SOURCE: Solaris