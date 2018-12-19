First-ever Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD/5500HD/6500HD trucks shipping to dealerships nationwide

The Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD chassis cab trucks — the first-ever medium-duty Silverado trucks — are in production and on their way to dealerships starting today.

The trucks, which were first shown to the public at the 2018 NTEA Work Truck Show, are designed to be the most customer-focused medium-duty trucks of any major competitor. The Silverado medium-duty production launch caps a record year for GM’s Commercial business, with a double-digit year-over-year sales increase expected.

“When we decided to get back into the medium-duty segment, we were determined to build the truck our customers have been asking for,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. “We listened to the needs of fleet managers, truck drivers, technicians and dealers to design a truck that’s easy to upfit, easy to drive, easy to service and easy to own.”

The new Silverado trucks are popular with upfitters because the clean, straight frame rail design has no rivets, brackets or welds to get in the way. Additionally, the seven cab-to-axle lengths can work for a variety of upfits. Some of the strongest interest has come from the housing and highway construction, landscaping and utility industries.

“Demand for the new Silverado medium duty has been exceptionally strong from sellers, upfit companies and fleet customers,” said John Schwegman, director of commercial product and medium duty, GM Fleet. “With our large vehicle portfolio from sedans to crossovers to large trucks, our Chevy Business Elite dealers can offer commercial customers a one-stop shop that supports their business needs.”

The Silverado medium-duty chassis cab is just one of three all-new Silverado models Chevrolet is introducing within just 18 months, including:

Silverado 1500 – which offers DuraBed, the most functional bed of any pickup with best-in-class cargo volume in every bed length, plus a segment-leading 12 fixed tie-downs.

Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD – which feature all-new trailering technology, significant increases in towing and payload capabilities and a host of available technologies and features designed specifically for heavy-duty truck customers.

All Silverado models will also be available in chassis cab configurations.

Source: Chevrolet