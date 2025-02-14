First-ever Acura ADX creates new gateway to Acura brand starting at $35,000

Acura today announced pricing for the 2025 Acura ADX, the performance brand's all-new premium compact SUV

Acura today announced pricing for the 2025 Acura ADX, the performance brand’s all-new premium compact SUV. The first-ever Acura ADX will offer a new gateway to the brand when it begins arriving at Acura dealers this spring with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $35,000 (excluding $1,350 destination charge).

“The turbocharged Acura ADX is an exciting addition to our SUV lineup, a new gateway model that will welcome young buyers to our performance brand,” said Mike Langel, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales. “Millennials and Gen Z are fast entering the premium market looking for youthful styling, premium features and a fun, engaging driving experience at an affordable price point, and that’s exactly what the new Acura ADX is all about.”

2025 Acura ADX Pricing

Trim Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP Plus $1,350 Destination Charge2 ADX FWD $35,000 $36,350 ADX AWD $37,000 $38,350 ADX A-Spec FWD $38,000 $39,350 ADX A-Spec AWD $40,000 $41,350 ADX A-Spec with Advance Package FWD $42,000 $43,350 ADX A-Spec with Advance Package AWD $44,000 $45,350

Premium features and tech

The exceptionally well-equipped Acura ADX comes standard with a moonroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate controls, rear air conditioning vents, a power tailgate with Walk Away Close and 18-inch alloy wheels. Intuitive easy-to-use technology has been smartly integrated into the new ADX cabin with a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ digital instrument display and a 9-inch color touchscreen with a physical volume knob. Wireless Apple CarPlay3 and Android Auto™4 compatibility, Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and a Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charger also are standard.

A-Spec and A-Spec with Advance Package are for buyers who desire an even sportier appearance with LED fog lamps, gloss black lower exterior trim, Gun Metallic skid garnishes front and rear, and larger 19-inch wheels.

ADX A-Spec adds a premium performance edge to the cabin with Ultrasuede® seat trim, a panoramic moonroof, ventilated front seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel covered in perforated leather, ambient LED lighting, stainless sport pedals, red gauge needles, red contrast stitching and a sporty chrome shift knob.

At the top of the lineup, ADX A-Spec with Advance Package receives gloss black mirrors, Berlina Black 19-inch wheels and a class-leading abundance of premium features that include Google built-in5 with a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan, heated steering wheel, multi-view camera system and a powerful 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system.

ADX sets the benchmark in the premium compact SUV class with standard active and passive safety technology including the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, proprietary ACE™ body structure and next-generation front driver and passenger airbags.

Engaging driving experience

The fun-to-drive Acura ADX delivers a premium driving experience with outstanding ride, handling and refinement with turbocharged power, a fully independent sport-tuned suspension and an advanced global architecture shared with Integra. An advanced all-wheel drive system, available on all grades, improves handling performance as well as traction management in slippery conditions.

ADX delivers refined power and low-end torque from a turbocharged 1.5-liter VTEC engine similar to the DOHC 1.5T used in Integra.

A sport-tuned continuously variable transmission (CVT) elevates the sporty driving experience of ADX with metal paddle shifters, early downshift during braking and Step Shift programming that simulates gear changes under hard acceleration.

SOURCE: Acura