First electric saloon from Mercedes-Benz high-tech production facility: Start of production of the EQS at Factory 56

A new definition of luxury meets the future of production at Mercedes-Benz: production of the EQS electric saloon started at Factory 56 in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant – flexible, digital, efficient and sustainable. The EQS is integrated into ongoing series production at the site as the first all-electric model. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class saloon, the long-wheelbase version and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class are already rolling off the production line at Factory 56.

EQS production in Factory 56 exemplifies sustainable and CO 2 -neutral vehicle manufacturing at Mercedes-Benz. Numerous measures that enhance environmental protection and resource conservation characterise the factory: as just one example, photovoltaic systems on the roof of the hall cover yearly around 30 per cent of the electricity demand. Due to maximum flexibility, the assembly of different models and drive types on one line is possible. The processes and equipment in the production hall of Factory 56 can therefore be precisely adapted to the requirements of the EQS electric model. This becomes clear, for example, in the “Fullflex Marriage”, whereby the vehicle body is connected to the drive system. The marriage in Factory 56 consists of several modular stations. Different powertrain variants can thus be connected to the respective vehicle bodies on the same line. Efficiency in production has also been significantly increased – which is partly due to the high level of digitalisation. EQS production and development follow a new concept: product development and production of Mercedes-Benz are becoming even more digital and smarter. The MO360 digital ecosystem forms the basis for production. The entire digitalisation strategy with its focus on people aims to provide the best possible support for the more than 1500 employees at Factory 56 in their daily work. Having the right qualifications plays an important role, especially when handling high-voltage technology. The employees in vehicle production therefore received intense training.

Quotes:

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG; responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO: “Our new all-electric luxury saloon EQS sets new standards, with a range of 770 km according to WLTP. At the same time, the EQS stands for sustainability along the entire value chain: from development through purchasing, production and the charging process to recycling. The EQS is thus a milestone on the way to our Ambition 2039, with which Mercedes-Benz is working intensively on a CO 2 -neutral new car fleet.”

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Production and Supply Chain Management: “The future of our global Mercedes-Benz production network begins with EQS production in Factory 56: this future is CO 2 -neutral, sustainable, fully digitalised, connected and highly flexible. The start of production of the EQS is a highlight in our unprecedented electric vehicle initiative in the production area. In 2022, a total of eight Mercedes-EQ electric vehicles will be produced at seven locations on three continents.”

Ergun Lümali, Chairman of the Works Council of Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen Plant: “With the EQS, we are sending out another strong signal for Sindelfingen. Four years ago, with the further development of the factory agreement ‘Zukunftsbild Sindelfingen 2020+‘, we not only laid the foundation for the first fully electric luxury sedan with the star but also shaped the future for our employees and the plant Sindelfingen. The enthusiasm of the customers for our excellent products is result of the great and motivated work of the employees in Sindelfingen.”

Michael Bauer, Site Manager and Head of Production of Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen Plant: “With the EQS in our portfolio, we are once again proving the future viability of the Sindelfingen site: Here tradition is combined with a new understanding of innovation and sustainability. Thanks to our highly competent team, we have successfully completed the start of production of the EQS at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant.”

SOURCE: Daimler