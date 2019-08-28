Final testing phase of the new Golf has started

A new Golf is rolling up to the starting grid, marking the eighth generation. The design and digital innovations launch this bestseller – which has been built more than 35 million times – into a new age: the era of electrified drives, a digitalised and connected interior world, assisted driving and online-based functions and services. The next generation of the Golf will shape the era with new impulses.

The camouflage lets onlookers identify that the black and white lines are disguising a five-door vehicle with powerful proportions. And it makes no secret out of the fact that it is a Golf – because its visual DNA is unmistakable. Anyone taking a closer look will also see that the “Golf” designation has been integrated into the camouflage. However, the camouflage does not reveal one element: the finer details of the new design. Klaus Bischoff, head of Volkswagen Design, about the vehicle: “At this time, we will not disclose all details of the new Golf, but you can already perceive its elegant proportions.” The head designer continues: “The next generation will be a genuine eye-catcher!” The countdown to the début of number eight has already begun: the new Golf will be celebrating its world premiere in autumn 2019.

SOURCE: Volkswagen