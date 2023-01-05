FIAT at CES Las Vegas 2023. World premiere of the FIAT Metaverse Store

FIAT returns to CES in Las Vegas with two major exhibits, where the focus is the all-New, all-electric 500 with two innovative projects in the pursuit of the Brand's "tech it easy" philosophy

The FIAT brand is returning to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the world’s most influential high-tech event, with two major exhibits starring the New 500 electric, the tip of the spear of the Brand’s electrification strategy.

CES® 2023, scheduled for January 5-8, is the world stage for innovation and the ideal setting for FIAT, a global brand that promotes a “tech it easy” approach that is accessible to everyone by offering simple and intuitive technology.

In light of this, FIAT will bring to the public for the first time the world’s first metaverse-powered showroom: the FIAT Metaverse Store. This revolution in customer experience is accessible, thanks to the partnership with Microsoft and Touchcast, at the Microsoft booth located in the West Hall #6017, recreating the feel of a showroom from home.

Alongside the FIAT Metaverse Store, the New 500 will also be the center of attention in the Free2move area of the Stellantis booth.

Both these initiatives reflect FIAT’s core values which prioritize the customers’ needs while staying socially relevant in an era of continuous change.

Driving change in North America

At the Los Angeles Autoshow 2022 Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and CMO Global of Stellantis, officially announced the launch of the new Fiat 500e in North America in the first quarter of 2024 and the FIAT Metaverse Store will be one of the key innovative pillars for launching the FIAT electric icon in the US.

FIAT’s objective is to reinvent the customer journey in the United States, reversing the paradigm where, as an alternative to going to a dealer showroom, it brings the buying experience straight into their homes.

FIAT is even closer to its customers, who can interact with the Brand and receive all the requested explanations wherever they decide to go or to be.

As leader of urban mobility, the aim is to lead also in this new space, going to customers while maintaining a human connection thanks to the FIAT Product Genius, an always available expert in creating a tailor-made journey.

FIAT is really stepping into its role of innovator, building on its success in Europe in order to experiment and trailblaze new pathways in North America, using its flagship and most popular vehicle ever to drive change towards electric, renewing its commitment to taking customers into the future of mobility…again.

FIAT Metaverse Store: a revolution in customer experience

Launched last December in Italy, the FIAT Metaverse Store makes the Brand a leader in offering an immersive, simple, and human-driven brand experience. Inside the FIAT Metaverse Store, customers will be able to discover, configure, and even purchase the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli, experiencing the feel of a showroom with the help of the FIAT Product Genius, a real person ready to answer any questions. The entire New 500 line-up, additional models and markets can be found in the metaverse-powered showroom during 2023.

The FIAT Metaverse Store is a user-friendly and accessible to all technology, in fact it does not require a virtual reality (VR) headset or expensive hardware. The public will be able to try it out at the Microsoft booth located in the West Hall #6017 at CES 2023.

FIAT and Free2move together for more sustainable urban mobility

Lights shine on the New 500e 3+1 in the special Rose Gold livery, displayed as the only car at the Free2move stand. A collaboration, between FIAT and Free2move, stemming from a common goal: to build an increasingly sustainable urban mobility ecosystem as part of their mission to make EVs more accessible. The two brands are working on a unique value proposition that goes beyond rental, car sharing, and subscription. The customers will be able to enjoy a 360° Free2move experience through a Fiat car for a few minutes, several days or even months. This offer allows customers to tailor their rental contracts and associated services based on usage with a single invoice, directly from a dedicated APP.

SOURCE: Stellantis