FF signs first B2B pre-order agreement for 1,000 units of FX Super One, achieving initial success in global automotive industry strategy

Early market traction underscores strong market demand and momentum, confirms long-term strategy ahead of the first official FX product launch this June, securing recognition from an East Coast business validates FF’s unique “Three Pillars” model of user acquisition, co-creation, and user operations

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has signed the first binding business-to-business (B2B) pre-order agreement, which includes a non-refundable deposit and a non-binding reservation for 1,000 units of the Company’s highly anticipated FX model, the Super One MPV (Multi-purpose vehicle).

The pre-order was placed by New York City-based automotive dealership, 129 Auto Sales Corp., doing business as JC Auto. It is paying a $100,000 non-refundable deposit, which can be used toward the purchase of FX vehicles, to secure priority delivery of up to 300 FX vehicles, subject to an additional payment. This reservation reflects positive market feedback in the U.S., including by East Coast users. JC Auto plans to establish a premium fleet of up to 300 vehicles that covers the New York area using the FX Flagship model, Super One MPV. The remaining reserved vehicles would be for additional fleet purchases or for users that JC Auto identifies. It also signifies a key milestone in FF’s Global Automotive Industry Strategy and high potential of its “four blue ocean markets” in the U.S. AIEV market.

JC Auto, with years of experience in vehicle leasing and sales, plans to utilize up to 300 of FX Super One vehicles for business expansion initiatives such as establishing an Uber Black fleet and providing VIP transport services for high-end hotels and airports in New York. JC Auto will also become a co-creation partner, collaboratively sharing and delivering the unique value of the First Class AI-MPV experience.

This is a critical step towards realizing FX’s vision. It could help the Company unlock real value while validating the effectiveness of the “Three Pillars” user ecosystem strategy, making the goal of each FX vehicle becoming a hit product increasingly attainable.

First Class MPVs have already become a preferred choice for celebrities and high-net-worth individuals in China, Hong Kong, and across Asia, serving as both business and family vehicles. However, American consumers have yet to experience a truly powerful AI MPV product. FX Super One, which could be the first First Class AI-MPV in the U.S., would address this unmet demand and open up a vast blue-ocean market.

The FX Super One could not only deliver a superior user experience compared to mainstream premium business vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade, but also create a disruptive, cross-dimensional advantage, positioning itself to quickly become a best-seller across the U.S. market.

The Company anticipates that the FX Super One will initially be available as a pure electric vehicle, with the later addition of a super AI hybrid extended range (AIHER) electric powertrain option. FX’s proprietary AIHER system, which is being designed and developed, would offer a fusion of hybrids and range extenders, primarily range-extended with hybrid drive playing a secondary role, and could fundamentally overcome the weaknesses of conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems, making it particularly suited to the cold winters of the U.S. East Coast.

The FX Super One, an affordable mass market EV, is anticipated to have the first vehicles off the line by the end of 2025. Offering a spacious, meticulously crafted interior with high-end materials and advanced technology, FX Super One prioritizes passenger comfort with features such as reclining seats, ambient lighting, and premium entertainment systems. The electric powertrain ensures a smooth, quiet ride while delivering improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, aligning luxury with sustainability. The Company is targeting tens of thousands of FX vehicle sales within two years of production, subject to securing the necessary agreements and funding.

“Securing our first B2B reservation is a clear indication that we’re addressing an unmet need in today’s EV market,” commented YT Jia, Founder and Co-Global CEO of Faraday Future. “The early excitement around the FX brand underscores the innovation and forward-thinking design we’re bringing to the market. As we advance toward our long-term goals, we’re energized by this momentum and look forward to seeing the FX on roads across the U.S. very soon. We will work tirelessly to achieve our goal of the first vehicle rollout by the end of this year.”

“We experienced both FF and FX vehicles at FF’s Los Angeles headquarters and fell in love immediately with all of them. We think the FX Super One MPV will serve great needs among premium automotive market in U.S. at scale, with an affordable price, together with a premium user experience, and are thrilled to partner with Faraday Future and bring their groundbreaking vehicles to our customers,” said Michael Wang, General Manager of JC Auto. “Faraday Future’s commitment to innovation, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable mobility sets them apart in the EV market. We’re confident that the Super One will resonate with drivers seeking a next-generation electric vehicle experience, and we look forward to a successful collaboration as these vehicles hit our showroom and the roads in New York.”

The FX Super One is anticipated to be unveiled in June of 2025, and expects to start collecting paid reservations thereafter. Development of the second and third potential FX models is also progressing. The FX brand strategy aims to seize what the Company has identified as “four blue ocean markets” in the U.S. AIEV market: range-extended vehicles, intelligent vehicles defined as mobile living spaces, and affordable AIEV’s priced between $20,000 to $40,000.

Faraday Future’s appointment of company founder YT Jia as Co-Global CEO underscores a renewed focus on visionary leadership and accelerated innovation, particularly as the Company aims to integrate advanced AI into its new FX lineup. With ambitious sales targets and plans for global expansion, Faraday Future is positioning itself as a bold contender in the evolving EV market.

SOURCE: Faraday Future