FEV opens mobility center in India

The globally renowned engineering service provider, FEV, expanded its location in India and inaugurated a new mobility center last week. More than 150 guests from business and politics attended the opening ceremony.

“India is a steadily growing market in the automotive sector. It is a logical step for FEV to continuously expand its presence as a strategic partner of the car manufacturers operating there and to work together with our customers on future mobility concepts,” said Professor Stefan Pischinger, President & CEO of the FEV Group, at the opening ceremony in Pune, India.

The new mobility center, which is located close to the Mumbai metropolitan region, will pave the way for advanced technologies in the Indian market. In addition to state-of-the-art BS6 powertrain test benches and the virtual calibration platform “VCAP”, the center also has a new NVH test bench. The already existing facilities, such as powertrain, vehicle roller with PEMS, HiL and friction test benches are thus ideally complemented. FEV now has a total of 20 test benches at its Pune location.

Additional battery and EDU test benches are planned in a second expansion step until 2021.

