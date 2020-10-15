FEV launches fully integrated turnkey solution to test latest generation high-voltage batteries

FEV’s software and testing solutions division, FEV STS, and Heinzinger electronic announced a cooperation in the field of turnkey testing solutions for high voltage batteries up to 1.2 megawatts, 1,200 volts and 2,400 amps. This fully integrated solution with unprecedented characteristics will facilitate the development and validation of latest generation batteries for high performance electric vehicles. It will be available for customers around the world and is already operational at FEV’s new battery development and testing center near Leipzig/Germany (eDLP).

FEV STS is fully integrating “ERS-BIC” DC devices from Heinzinger electronic, a renowned expert for state-of-the-art high-voltage electrical power supplies. “Partnering with Heinzinger adds significant value for our stakeholders. We identified their technology as a perfect fit to be integrated in our solutions for testing future battery pack generations in new test centers”, said Martin Rebbert, Group Vice President, FEV STS.

Besides unmatched performance in terms of power, reaching up to 1.2 MW, 1,200 V, and 2,400 A, the device allows for a battery to be either simulated or tested. It benefits from smart energy management where excess energy can be returned to the network, or even to other installations, resulting in substantial energy savings. “This feature is extremely valuable for a test center, managing several test benches,” said Rebbert. “With these new capabilities, FEV STS becomes a key player in battery test bench solutions”.

“FEV is a leading company in battery development and testing. It operates according facilities in Germany, France and China, thus gathering a unique understanding of current and future requirements,” said Alfred Werndl, Managing Director of Heinzinger electronic GmbH. “FEV offers the best technical solution to customers, with our products being part of the integral offering. In addition, FEV STS has subsidiaries and qualified commissioning teams in Europe, the USA, China, Japan and many other countries. This gives Heinzinger unique access to the market.”

Besides Heinzinger’s power supplies, a climate chamber and automation system capable of testing up to four batteries on the test bench at the same time are included in this brand new solution. The integration of Heinzinger technology in FEV STS test cells is already proven. It is in use at various customers as well as FEV facilities, in particular at the recently inaugurated eDLP, the company’s high-voltage battery development and testing center near Leipzig, Germany. It is the largest of its kind in the world.

SOURCE: FEV