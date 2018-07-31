FEV Group organizes a specialist conference for sustainable, advanced diesel powertrain solutions

Engineering services provider FEV will be hosting the Diesel Powertrains 3.0 international specialist conference for the fourth year in a row from July 3 – 4, 2018. Renowned speakers from OEMs, the supplier industry, along with research and development companies will offer insights into the technological innovations for the next generations of clean and holistically sustainable diesel powertrains. Special attention will be given primarily to the continued optimization of diesel engines with the goal of zero pollutant emissions in real operation and potential further reductions in CO 2 emissions. This year, the event will be held for the first time outside Germany in the town of Solihull in the West Midlands of England.

“Continuous improvement of the diesel engine with respect to its efficiency, fuel consumption and further reductions of pollutant emissions in daily operation are key areas. We need to ensure the targets set by legislators for improving local air quality and lowering the CO 2 emissions caused by transportation are met,” explains conference leader Thomas Körfer, Group Vice President for Diesel Engines at FEV. “The target values for emissions and consumption are constantly changing all over the world. Add to that the new testing conditions and an unjustifiable shift in the image of diesel engines among the public, and you have developers faced with growing challenges.”

More than 30 planned lectures at Diesel Powertrains 3.0 will provide in-depth and detailed discussions on how and with what means the modern diesel engine can remain an attractive and affordable component in the mix of state-of-the-art powertrain units under the changing regulatory conditions. The speakers will offer design solutions and technological innovations that can help overcome these current challenges. The partial, targeted electrification of the conventional diesel engine is one example of a promising approach to devising future powertrain concepts for heavy vehicle applications.

Diesel Powertrains 3.0 first took place in 2014 – originally scheduled to be held every two years. Thanks to growing interest, the forum for experts is now being organized annually and offers attendees the opportunity to learn about trends and developments. On the occasion of a partnership established between FEV and Coventry University, who together are building a state-of-the-art test center in Coventry, Diesel Powertrains 3.0 is being held in the West Midlands of the United Kingdom near Coventry.

About FEV

The FEV Group, with headquarters in Aachen, Germany, is an internationally recognized vehicle development services provider. FEV’s expertise ranges from consulting to the development and testing of innovative vehicle concepts through readiness for serial production. In addition to traditional engine and transmission development, vehicle integration, calibration, and the homologation of state-of-the-art gasoline and diesel engines, increasing importance is being placed on the development of hybrid and electric powertrains as well as alternative fuels. FEV experts focus on the advancement of electronic control systems, as well as connected vehicles and automation. The “FEV Software and Testing Solutions” product portfolio complements these services with cutting-edge test fields, measuring equipment and software solutions that help make the development process more efficient and transfer significant process steps from the road to the test rig – or even to computer simulation. FEV offers these services to its transport industry customers around the world. The FEV Group employs over 5500 highly-qualified specialists in high-tech development centers near its customers at 40 locations on four continents.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.