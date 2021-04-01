FEV creates advantages through flexible test interface for battery modules

FEV Software & Testing Solutions, responsible for the realization of software and test applications within the FEV Group, has developed T-BMS (Testbench Battery Management System), a standardized interface solution for battery module testing on test benches. The special feature of T-BMS is the simple calibration of the system, which enables the test operation of different battery modules. There is no need for time-consuming conversion and adaptation work on the test equipment. This saves costs in the battery development process and shortens time-to-market.

As the demand for battery electric vehicles increases, so do the challenges for efficient battery systems. To support OEMs in this task, FEV has developed the T-BMS test system – a standardized interface in the battery development process between the battery modules to be tested and the test bench.

By integrating BMS customer functions such as SoC (State of Charge) or Power Prediction, it is also possible to test the battery modules under the same boundary conditions, which will later be specified by the battery management system (BMS) in the vehicle. This enables meaningful results to be obtained for the future system and saves valuable development time for the customer.

“FEV has already been developing battery control units for various cell types for many years in accordance with the strict specifications of the automotive industry, among others,” said Dr. Michael Stapelbroek, Vice President Electronics & Electrification at FEV. “With T-BMS, we now provide our customers with a device for their test procedures that can be integrated into existing systems and easily calibrated – without time-consuming conversion measures and with reduced testing effort at module and pack level.”

T-BMS is already succesfully in use in the development and safeguarding of battery systems at various automakers.

T-BMS overview:

Modular and flexible test system for battery modules

Monitoring of cell voltage, temperature and current

Cell balancing and contactor Control

Customer functions for State-of-Charge (SoC) and State-of-Power (SoP) can be implemented and tested on a real battery module

FEV‘s Cell Monitoring Unit (CMU) or customer solutions can be used

All relevant battery module parameter can be calibrated via FEV Calibration Tool

Creation of test procedure in UI

Recording and evaluation of measurement data

SOURCE: FEV