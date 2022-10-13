FEV China opens R&D Center for battery and complete vehicle development in Shenyang

FEV China has inaugurated its new R&D Center in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, strengthening FEV’s footprint in northern China

FEV China has inaugurated its new R&D Center in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, strengthening FEV’s footprint in northern China. The event was attended by dignitaries of the Shenyang government as well as customers and partners of FEV, an internationally recognized leader of innovation across different sectors and industries.

“The expansion of our presence in the Chinese market was an important target for FEV in the past decades,” said Prof. Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO of FEV Group. “Establishing our R&D Center in Shenyang is another strategic step to respond to local demands, being in close proximity to our customers and partners in the north of China.”

Offering a broad portfolio covering all aspects of vehicle development including CAE simulation and vehicle integration as well as battery development for NEVs, the FEV Shenyang R&D Center complements FEV’s capabilities in providing cutting-edge mobility solutions to customers in China. Located in the China-Germany Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park, it is strategically positioned in short distance to customers and partners in northeast China. More than 30 experts are based at the new center in its initial stage with a prospective growth of up to 100 specialists within the next years.

“China plays a significant role in FEV’s overall development. Always thriving to deliver services of highest quality, we are confident to fully meet the demands and shape the future of the mobility sector for carbon-neutral, efficient, connected, and safe transportation together with our customers,” said Dr. Cagri Cevik, Vice President FEV Asia and leader of FEV’s China business.

SOURCE: FEV