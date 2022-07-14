Ferrari to announce second quarter 2022 financial results on August 2

Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 will be released on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2022 Q2 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 2.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

