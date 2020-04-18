Ferrari comes to the aid of local communities

In response to the healthcare crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferrari has agreed to fund a series of initiatives in the region with the first activities concentrating on the immediate communities of Maranello, Fiorano and Formigine.

Aid to the different towns includes the following initiatives which were coordinated directly with the local authorities:

Purchasing of COVID-19 test kits and diagnostic equipment for the Policlinico di Modena and the hospitals of Baggiovara and Sassuolo . These serological and molecular tests provide rapid results (in 4/8 hours) and are instrumental in the control and prevention of the contagion for the future

. These serological and molecular tests provide rapid results (in 4/8 hours) and are instrumental in the control and prevention of the contagion for the future Emergency medical service vehicle in support of the local communities . A vehicle is to be donated to the volunteers of the Local Health Authority of Modena (A.USL) and made available to the AVAP (a voluntary association of public assistance) of Maranello for emergency response interventions in the local area.

. A vehicle is to be donated to the volunteers of the Local Health Authority of Modena (A.USL) and made available to the AVAP (a voluntary association of public assistance) of Maranello for emergency response interventions in the local area. Purchasing of computer equipment for schools . Notebooks, tablets and portable modems will allow primary and secondary in the three towns to provide efficient management and participation in online lessons which have become the primary form of education during the crisis. All of the IT equipment will remain with the schools post virus.

. Notebooks, tablets and portable modems will allow primary and secondary in the three towns to provide efficient management and participation in online lessons which have become the primary form of education during the crisis. All of the IT equipment will remain with the schools post virus. Purchasing and distribution of food in Maranello. A contribution to the purchase of food vouchers and essential goods for struggling families coping with the emergency situation.

Further initiatives will be confirmed in the region over the coming weeks. The overall fund is almost €2million and was generated thanks to the Chairman, the CEO and Board of Directors pledging their full compensation from April to the end of the year, with the Senior Management Team donating 25% of their salaries for the same period.

Another practical expression of Ferrari’s solidarity with and desire to support both its local area and the nation at this difficult and uncertain time.

SOURCE: Ferrari