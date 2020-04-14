FCA: Statement: Fastener

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 425,588 U.S.-market vehicles to tighten a windshield-wiper fastener.

A warranty data review prompted an FCA investigation that discovered a fastener intended to connect windshield-wiper arms on certain vehicles, may not be sufficiently secured. If so, intended wiper-arm movement may be compromised, potentially contributing to poor visibility.

FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

Affected are certain 2019 and 2020 Jeep Compass SUVs, and certain 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500 Classic and Ram 1500 pickups, produced before Mar. 3 of this year. FCA will begin contacting customers later this month; service — which will be provided free of charge — will be immediately available upon notification.

Customers are advised to contact dealers if their wipers do not sufficiently clear their windshields, or wiper arms do not return to the “rest” position after deactivation. Those with questions or concerns may call 1-800-853-1403.

Additional vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada (est. 76,280), Mexico (est. 3,280) and certain markets outside North America (48,802).

SOURCE: FCA