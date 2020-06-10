FCA Statement: 12-volt battery connection

FCA US LLC is recalling an estimated 27,634 vehicles globally, to address a 12-volt battery connection that may pose fire risk.

Twelve-volt battery systems provide power to auxiliary features, such as radios and remote-control garage-door openers.

The Company is aware of a small number of related fires. All occurred in Canada, but for one in Minnesota.

FCA is aware of one minor injury.

The recall is limited to model-year 2017-2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans. However, neither the model’s high-voltage battery, nor its electrified propulsion system, is associated with the defect.

Gasoline-powered Pacifica minivans are unaffected.

FCA will begin mailing notices to affected customers during the week of June 22.

In the interim, FCA recommends – out of an abundance of caution – that customers avoid parking their vehicles inside buildings or structures. In addition, FCA advises customers not to park near other vehicles, or place wet items or liquids that may spill in the second-row seating area.

Initially, the recall notices will advise customers to have their vehicles inspected by a dealer. If the 12-volt connection shows no evidence of corrosion, the vehicle will be released to the customer – after the connection is tightened.

If there is evidence of corrosion, the dealer will hold the vehicle and the customer will be provided with a free loaner.

Subject to the results of ongoing tests by FCA, all affected customers may receive a second notice to schedule additional dealer service. Vehicles held by dealers will be remedied accordingly and then returned to their owners.

However, as soon as June 16, customers may enter their VINs at recalls.mopar.com to determine if a vehicle is covered by the recall. Any vehicle subject to this campaign may then be brought to a dealer for inspection, even if customers have not received an official recall notification.

Canadian customers may also check their VINs at rappels.mopar.ca or recalls.mopar.ca.

U.S. customers with additional questions or concerns may call 1-800-853-1403. Canadian customers may call 1-800-387-9983 (FR) or 1-800-465-2001 (EN).

Of the total recall population, an estimated 3,370 vehicles are in Canada, while an estimated 1,684 are in markets outside North America.

SOURCE: FCA