FAW Group’s July sales reached 232,000 units

FAW Group announced that it’s output and sales in July stood at 243,836 units and 232,345 units respectively.

Last month, production volume of Hongqi brand grew by 33.7% from a year ago to 27,598 units. While the premium brand sold 25,453 new vehicles in July, up 45.4% year on year.

FAW Jiefang saw its outputs and sales reached 20,634 units and 19,978 units respectively.

FAW Bestune gained a 22.2% year-on-year growth with 4,157 vehicles sold. Besides, its outputs surged 234.1% to 6,482.

In July, FAW-Volkswagen’s outputs and sales reached 98,466 units and 99,599 units respectively. FAW Toyota saw its July outputs and sales stood at 88,409 units and 78,710 units, up 10.5% and 0.8% from the year-ago period. FAW Mazda produced 904 complete vehicles and sold 3,241 units last month.

FAW is a leading global manufacturer of quality passenger cars, trucks, and buses. Established in 1953, the company is China’s oldest and largest automotive group. Annual sales exceed three million units.

SOURCE: FAW Group