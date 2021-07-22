Faurecia to create cross-business group division for sustainable materials

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, announced today the creation of a new division to develop and manufacture cutting-edge sustainable and smart materials

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, announced today the creation of a new division to develop and manufacture cutting-edge sustainable and smart materials. The new division will benefit from Interiors’ and Faurecia Seating’s leading market positions and unique portfolios in materials with ultra-low and negative CO2 emissions, as well as materials integrating thermal, acoustic and bio-medical technologies.

Leveraging Faurecia’s global footprint, the Sustainable Materials division will work across Business Groups and propose a full cockpit low CO2 and even CO2 negative materials approach to OEMs in order to support their sustainability objectives. Faurecia will capitalize on its experiences of formulating bio-sourced materials and their transformation expertise including low variability management.

Faurecia is planning to build a dedicated Sustainable Materials R&D Center and a Pilot plant both operational in 2022. This new entity will initially employ 125 engineers and over 400 in 2030.

With decades of experience in the development of bio-sourced materials, Faurecia plans to increase its contribution to the fight against climate change by investing significantly in the development of materials with very low CO2 footprints. This new innovative division, together with a best-in class industrial and academic ecosystem, will help us achieve sales targets of €3bn by 2030 in this field, foster sustainable growth, and support efforts to meet our 2030 CO2 reduction commitments. Patrick Koller

Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia

SOURCE: Faurecia