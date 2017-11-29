Faurecia inaugurates new Clean Mobility R&D Center in China

Faurecia today inaugurated its new China and Asia Pacific R&D Center in Shanghai, located in the EUREKA Industrial Park in Minhang

Over 200 guests were present at the ceremony, among whom customers, government officials, suppliers, business partners and media.

Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia declares:

“Today’s event marks another important milestone in Faurecia’s development in China. This new site will strengthen Faurecia Clean Mobility’s innovation capabilities; specifically for commercial vehicles where new regulations which will enter into force in 2020 and which will require breakthrough technologies to reduce emissions.”

On the 45,000-square meter site, Faurecia will employ 620 employees, including 350 engineers, who will work with cutting-edge equipments to develop clean air technologies for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Faurecia Clean Mobility was the first activity of Faurecia in China over twenty years ago. Since then it has grown rapidly to become the market leader. Faurecia’s history in the region, its strategic partnerships and its ability to deliver quality products and technologies will help the Group to further achieve its strong growth ambition. In China, Faurecia currently employs 17,000 people, including 1,000 engineers, and operates 48 factories as well as 4 R&D centers.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.