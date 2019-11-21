Faurecia and Michelin formalise their joint venture and aim to create a world leader in hydrogen mobility

Michelin and Faurecia will initially invest €140 million in the joint venture in order to accelerate the development of new-generation fuel cells, launch mass production and increase business in Europe, China and the United States. SYMBIO, A FAURECIA MICHELIN HYDROGEN COMPANY aims to capture 25% market share and achieve a turnover of around 1.5 billion euros by 2030. The joint venture will eventually have three industrial sites supplying the world’s main automotive markets: Europe, Asia and the United States.

Electric mobility demand is expected to increase significantly between now and 2030, with hydrogen powered vehicles accounting for 2 million vehicles of which 350,000 trucks. As the only zero emission solution that complements battery-powered electric cars, hydrogen technology is essential in accelerating the deployment of electromobility and addressing its three major challenges: improving air quality, reducing CO 2 emissions and the energy transition.