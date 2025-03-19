Faraday Future announces first FX 6 prototype mules have arrived at its Los Angeles headquarters; will begin U.S. product development and testing focusing on ADAS

The arrival demonstrates the Company’s commitment to the mass market AIEV segment and progress of the Faraday (FX) strategy in the U.S.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that its first two FX 6 camouflaged prototype mules arrived at the Company’s U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles. The FX 6 concept is part of FF’s broader Faraday X (FX) product strategy aimed at delivering Advanced Intelligent Electric Vehicles (AIEVs) to a mass-market audience. The camouflaged prototype mules will start an initial three-phase testing and validation in the U.S., ensuring that they meet FF’s high standards for performance, technology, and user experience.

The FX team will begin conducting extensive evaluations, including ADAS, powertrain and performance assessment, range testing, along with intelligent cabin and user experience refinement.

The FX brand is planned to target the mass market segment, advancing a new chapter in the Company’s strategy. FX currently plans for up to three models: an AI-MPV product—named the Super One, the FX 5, with a price target between $20,000-$30,000, and the FX 6, with a price target between $30,000-$50,000.

SOURCE: Faraday Future