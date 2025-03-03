Faraday Future announces ‘FF Open AI Day’ to be held on March 16 that will showcase the company’s current and future AI strategy developments

FF will invite AI industry partners to its Los Angeles HQ to jointly explore topics such as open-source ecosystems and AI applications in vertical sectors like mobility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the official kick-off launch of its ‘FF Open AI Day’ event which will be held March 16 at its Los Angeles headquarters. The event will be comprised of a Company presentation on its current and future AI Strategy developments and a panel discussion on various AI topics. Further details, including a detailed schedule will be shared soon.

FF is driving the evolution of cars from traditional vehicles to intelligent mobile devices, setting new benchmarks for future smart vehicles. By fostering collaboration with global developers and AI experts, FF aims to propel industry-wide innovation, benefiting the sector and its partners.

The Company also recently announced its FF Global AI Innovation Competition, which invites anyone with a keen interest in shaping the future of AI-driven solutions to redefine the future of intelligent mobility. The competition is open to anyone, including individuals, teams, and companies. Submissions can be in the form of documents, presentations, video demonstrations, or other creative formats that effectively showcase the specific or multiple innovations. For more information and to submit your proposal, please visit: https://www.ff.com/us/ff-labs/

FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation.

SOURCE: Faraday Future