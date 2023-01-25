Fabrice Cambolive appointed Chief Executive Officer of Renault brand

As of February 1st, 2023, Fabrice Cambolive is appointed CEO of the Renault brand. Member of the Renault Group Leadership Team, he will report to Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group

In his new role, Fabrice Cambolive will work together with the Renault brand Management Committee to consolidate the sustainable and profitable development of the Renault brand. He will also ensure the transformation of the brand with the launch of 14 new vehicles by 2025 and through its expansion in Europe and internationally.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group: ” I am proud that Fabrice Cambolive, thanks to the strength of his 30-year experience within the group, is taking over the leadership of the Renault brand. His commitment, his international experience and his in-depth knowledge of the group will enable him to continue to ensure the brand’s progress in high-value segments. I am counting on him to guide the teams throughout the deep transformation the Renault brand will undergo in the coming years.”

SOURCE: Renault