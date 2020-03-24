Eyesight Technologies and Ariel University deploying mobile laboratory to research the drivers state behind the wheel

Eyesight Technologies, an AI computer vision solutions leader, and Ariel University, today announced an ongoing collaboration on the university’s ‘Mobile Laboratory’ (M-Lab). The collaboration is part of Ariel University’s wider study, and will provide Eyesight Technologies with unique datasets to study the state of drivers behind the wheel.

The M-Lab is an interdisciplinary research collaboration project run by experts at Ariel University in the fields of Computer Science, Robotics, and Human Experience with a focus on designing user interfaces, feedback systems, and driver-intervention schemas. The M-Lab was designed to test real-world driving scenarios by utilizing the array of sensors integrated into a test vehicle. The M-Lab researchers utilize sensors for collecting data on the road and external driving environment (e.g., Lidar and external cameras), as well as sensors for monitoring the driver’s state, such as; mental workload, detection of stress (skin conductance), vigilance (grip force on the steering wheel), fatigue (heart rate, respiration, face and eye-tracking) as well as attention on road (face and eye-tracking).

The M-Lab test vehicle is equipped with Eyesight Technologies Driver Sense, a driver monitoring system which provides the lab with accurate monitoring data related to the driver’s face and eyes. The vision layer of the company’s technology monitors eye openness, blink rate, the direction of the driver’s gaze, and head pose, among other factors to determine the state of the driver behind the wheel.

Eyesight Technologies is utilizing M-Lab’s field tests and the data from the various sensors to extract valuable insight about the state of the driver, allowing the company to further evaluate, monitor and improve its driver monitoring solution. The sensor fusion and data collaboration between all available systems provide Eyesight Technologies with crucial information beyond what is available using the driver Monitoring sensor data alone.

The M-Lab project utilizes Eyesight Technologies’ accurate vision layer, detecting and tracking head pose and a variety of eye related data, as part of the research tools used in various ongoing projects such as examining a driver’s ability to regain control of a vehicle utilizing a semi-autonomous cruise control under differing mental workloads, as well as helping to substantiate the concept of “Trusted Autonomy.”

“We are excited to collaborate on the Mobile Laboratory project”, said David Tolub CEO of Eyesight Technologies. “Ariel University is one of Israel’s most respected research institutions and we are very hopeful that the findings from this project will continue to advance automotive solutions and will help create a safer road.”

SOURCE: Eyesight Technologies