Extended possibilities for premium connectivity: BMW integrates Ubigi’s global Personal eSIM solution

More flexibility for customers to enable premium connectivity features

Starting today, BMW customers in France and Germany can activate the Personal eSIM of their vehicle with Transatel’s Ubigi 5G data plans to enjoy additional infotainment features and WiFi connectivity, irrespective of their primary network operator for their regular smartphone subscription. The service will be available for BMW vehicles with BMW Operating System 8, 8.5 and 9 with the option Personal eSIM (SA6PA). Depending on the vehicle model, the Personal eSIM enables the in-vehicle WiFi-Hotspot, first-row video streaming services and in the case of 7 series vehicles equipped with the BMW Theatre Screen, a wide variety of entertainment powered by Amazon Fire TV.

Following Germany and France, the service will soon be rolled out to other European countries, too. To activate it in eligible BMW vehicles, owners can conveniently configure their Personal eSIM through the My BMW App and subscribe to Ubigi’s European data plans (EU 27 + UK + CH). Cost of the service is €10 per month for unlimited data allowance*.

Dr. Céline Laurent-Winter, Vice President Connected Vehicle Platforms at BMW Group: “The partnership with Ubigi now offers our customers additional flexibility connecting their vehicle with an unlimited data plan. This enables even more digital content in our BMW fleet.”

“Since 2018, our footprint in the connected car industry has been significantly growing and we look forward to our extended connectivity partnership with BMW Group in the coming years,” said Jacques Bonifay, CEO of NTT DATA’s global MVNO Transatel.

* Fair Use Policy with 100 GB high speed and roaming in 27 countries in Europe

SOURCE: BMW Group