Experience the Leapmotor C10 Range Extended EV. Arriving at European dealerships in April

Leapmotor is thrilled to announce the arrival of the new C10 REEV (Range Extender Electric Vehicle) at European dealerships starting mid-April. This milestone marks a significant step in Leapmotor’s mission to provide innovative and sustainable mobility solutions to consumers across Europe. Competitive starting price of €37.400 in Europe.

Success of sales in China

The C10 Range Extended EV has already demonstrated impressive sales performance in its initial markets. The vehicle has quickly gained popularity, with strong sales figures reflecting its appeal to those drivers open to new ideas and technologies, environmentally conscious.

Since its launch, the Leapmotor C10 has been a standout performer. In March the C10 achieved record-breaking deliveries of 12,000 units in China, contributing to a cumulative total of 100,000 units since its launch.

The C10 REEV’s combination of advanced technology, extended range, and competitive pricing has made it a standout choice in the electric vehicle market.

International Media Drive in Spain experience

Stunning roads and the Spanish warm weather has been the perfect testing ground for the C10 Range Extended EV. A long journey between Barcelona and Valencia allowed the lucky drivers to appreciate the innovative range-extender technology, which effectively addresses range anxiety and offers a seamless driving experience.

Arrival at European dealers

Deliveries will begin in mid-April, allowing European consumers to experience the future of driving first-hand. Leapmotor’s expansion in Europe underscores its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of modern consumers and promoting sustainable and affordable NEV transportation solutions.

With a combined WLTP range of over 970 kilometers and CO₂ emissions as low as 10g/km, the C10 REEV blends sustainability with practicality. The vehicle offers flexible charging options, including DC, AC, and onboard fuel generator, ensuring convenience for all users.

Leapmotor is dedicated to innovation and sustainability, and the C10 REEV is a proof to this commitment. We look forward to welcoming customers to experience the future of driving with the Leapmotor C10 REEV.

